Ravens-Packers scouting report for Sunday's matchup at Lambeau Field

RAVENS PASSING GAME: It will be interesting to see whether the bye week allows the Ravens to take a more aggressive offensive approach. That’s what quarterback Joe Flacco wants, but he has to do his part. He’s been too willing to check the ball down rather than wait for receivers to get open. Running back Buck Allen has 12 more catches than the Ravens’ leading wide receiver, Jeremy Maclin. A healthy Danny Woodhead would be a great help to one of the league’s least productive third-down offenses.

PACKERS PASSING GAME: The Packers opened things up a bit for Brett Hundley last week and the replacement for injured star Aaron Rodgers responded by throwing for 212 yards and a touchdown against the Chicago Bears. Hundley finally connected on some downfield throws. With Jordy Nelson battling through injuries and being held under 65 receiving yards in five straight games, Davante Adams has emerged as the go-to guy. Justin McCray is filling in for standout right tackle Bryan Bulaga. The Packers have given up 30 sacks.

(EDGE: PACKERS)

***

RAVENS RUNNING GAME: The one area on offense that has performed, the ’ run game is averaging 120.9 per game on the ground, which ranks 10th in the NFL. The Ravens, however, have gone four consecutive games without a rushing touchdown. They also have struggled in short-yardage situations. Despite the expected returns of Woodhead and Terrance West, Alex Collins figures to remain the lead back. The return of blocking tight end Nick Boyle would be a bonus.

PACKERS RUNNING GAME: Jamaal Williams, a rookie fourth-round pick out of Brigham Young, might be the last man standing in the Packers backfield. Both Aaron Jones (knee) and Ty Montgomery (ribs) went out last week, giving Williams the most extensive action of his career. He rushed for 67 yards on 20 carries and energized the Packers with his ability to break tackles. Montgomery could be a factor Sunday, and the Ravens also need to prepare for wide receiver Randall Cobb being involved in the run game.

(EDGE: RAVENS)

***

RAVENS RUSH DEFENSE: Whatever ailed the run defense earlier this season has seemingly been fixed. Since dropping to 32nd in the league against the run, the Ravens have allowed just 116 rushing yards on 40 carries in their past two games. They surrendered more than 100 rushing yards in five of their first seven games. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams’ return to form after a toe injury is a big reason. The Ravens also simplified some of their schemes and inserted Carl Davis at defensive end.

PACKERS RUSH DEFENSE: The Packers have struggled at times versus the run, but they held a Bears team that rushed for 231 yards against the Ravens last month to 55 yards on 17 carries. Over their past two games, the Packers have allowed just 119 rushing yards. Green Bay has surrendered eight rushing touchdowns. Inside linebacker Blake Martinez is sixth in the league in tackles. To run successfully, the Ravens will have to prevent Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels from getting inside penetration.

(EDGE: EVEN)

***

RAVENS PASS DEFENSE: The Ravens are allowing just 184.7 passing yards per game, the third-lowest total in the NFL. Terrell Suggs has 5½ sacks, but the Ravens need to get their young pass rushers more involved. Second-round pick Tyus Bowser has played sparingly while Tim Williams has missed four consecutive games with a hamstring injury. The bye week came at a good time for cornerback Jimmy Smith, who is battling a sore Achilles. Tight ends have hurt the Ravens all season.

PACKERS PASS DEFENSE: The Packers rank 20th against the pass, allowing 243 yards per game through the air. Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is active sideline to sideline, and cornerback Damarious Randall has three interceptions while playing mostly in the slot. Corner Davon House has struggled. As a team, the Packers have only six interceptions. They had only 13 sacks and three in their previous four games before taking down Mitchell Trubisky five times last week. Veteran Nick Perry had three of those sacks.

(EDGE: RAVENS)

***

RAVENS SPECIAL TEAMS: Jerry Rosburg, the associate head coach and special teams coordinator, has done another nice job with a relatively young special teams group that changes almost weekly. The kick-coverage team has been one of the stingiest in the league, and Justin Tucker and Sam Koch remain one of the best kicking tandems in the NFL. Tucker has made a field goal from 49 yards or more in four straight games. Return man Michael Campanaro is expected to be back after missing two games.

PACKERS SPECIAL TEAMS: Green Bay has had problems all season with snapping and holding, prompting them to bring back long snapper Brett Goode this week. Veteran kicker Mason Crosby is 11-for-14 on field-goal attempts this season. He made his first kick 50-yard kick last week. Rookie Justin Vogel ranks fourth in the league in net punting average. He’s yet to have a touchback. Trevor Davis handles both kick and punt returns. He’s aggressive bringing the ball out of the end zone on kickoffs.