After reaching out, Ravens center Ryan Jensen on good terms with injured Packers nose tackle

The Ravens’ Ryan Jensen and Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark have texted each other since Clark suffered a high-ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of the Ravens’ 23-0 shutout win Sunday, and the center said there is no lingering animosity between the two.

“I sent out a text to Kenny to see how he was doing and to make sure he was good and to see if there was anything I could do for him,” Jensen said after practice Friday. “He texted me back and said he respected me reaching out to him. He realizes I wasn’t trying to do anything dirty or something like that.”

Clark was injured when he and Jensen were engaged during a running play and a player rolled onto Clark’s leg. Clark was carted off the field and did not return.

After the game, Green Bay free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix called Jensen “trash” and accused him of repeatedly hitting Clark when he was on his knees and his right ankle and leg were pinned. Cornerback Davon House called the play one that “a lot of us Packer players didn’t really like too much,” and coach Mike McCarthy described it during his Monday news conference as “unnecessary”.

Jensen said he was not offended by the Packers’ criticism.

“I’ve kind of got that reputation,” he said. “I’ve blocked past the whistle and stuff like that sometimes. Some guys consider that dirty. Them coming out and saying that stuff, they’re just backing their guy. I’ve had guys on other teams come up to me after games and say that they hate playing against me, but respect me and how they wish they had a guy like that.”

But Jensen emphasized that he has no intention of injuring an opposing player.

“I go out there and play a physical style of football, but I’m never trying to go out there and hurt people,” he said.

