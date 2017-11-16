Staff picks for Sunday’s Ravens-Packers game at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field:

Jen Badie

Ravens 20, Packers 16

The Ravens have a 7-2 record under John Harbaugh after bye weeks, they don’t have to face Aaron Rodgers and a win to get back to .500 would go a long way toward keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Edward Lee

Packers 23, Ravens 14

The Ravens lost to the Minnesota Vikings who lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers who lost to the Chicago Bears who lost to the Green Bay Packers. I don’t see too many reasons to go against the grain on Sunday.

Mike Preston

Ravens 10, Packers 7

Both of these teams are just average but the Packers have won six of their last eight games at home while the Ravens have lost nine of their last 11 on the road. The Ravens, though, had a bye last week and should be rested for this encounter. Plus, you have to take Joe Flacco over Brett Hundley, right?

Peter Schmuck

Ravens 23, Packers 16

The Ravens are getting healthier and their defense with create a lot of confusion for Packers fill-in quarterback Brett Hundley. Also, the Ravens seem to like playing in tough road stadiums this year.

Childs Walker

Ravens 23, Packers 17

The Ravens are rested, relatively healthy and in a near must-win situation. That should be enough to get them past the Packers without Aaron Rodgers.

Jeff Zrebiec

Ravens 17, Packers 14

The Ravens are healthier than the Packers and have a better defense and special teams. Even though this is a road game, the Ravens can't call themselves playoff contenders if they can't beat the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers.