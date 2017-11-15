In return from bye week, Ravens favored slightly on the road at Green Bay

Coming off their Week 10 bye, the Ravens are slight favorites ahead of their road game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, according to most Las Vegas betting lines.

The Packers (5-4) are 2½-point underdogs, a familiar position since star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a fractured right collarbone in Week 6. Green Bay was not the betting favorite in its previous three games, including two at Lambeau Field. The team’s win Sunday over the Chicago Bears was its first since Oct. 8.

The Ravens (4-5) have defeated the Packers just once in their five meetings all time, losing all three trips to Wisconsin. They most recently played in 2013, a 19-17 Green Bay win at M&T Bank Stadium. Since 2015, the Ravens are also just 2-8 against the NFC and 1-8-1 against the spread, the second-worst mark in the NFL over that span, according to CBS Sports.

The over-under for the game is 38 points. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars-Cleveland Browns game has fewer expected points this weekend, with an over-under of 37½.

