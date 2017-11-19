Instant analysis from the Ravens' 23-0 win over the Packers in Green Bay

How our reporters and editors saw the Ravens’ 23-0 win over the Packers in Green Bay Sunday:

Jeff Zrebiec, reporter: The Ravens might not face as inept as a quarterback the rest of the way as Brett Hundley but this indeed is how they’re going to win. Hit the quarterback, force turnovers and give the offense as many opportunities as possible. They need them. The Ravens remain right in the thick of the playoff race. Their defense is good enough to keep them there the rest of the way.

Childs Walker, reporter: We saw the best and the worst of the Ravens in this victory. The defense manhandled rookie quarterback Brett Hundley, but the offense largely squandered the opportunities handed to it. With Ronnie Stanley out, the offensive line struggled to protect Joe Flacco, and Flacco hurt his cause with a baffling interception that directly cost the Ravens a score. On the other hand, the team’s receivers did show signs of life, highlighted by Mike Wallace’s terrific touchdown catch to open the second half. The bottom line is the Ravens had to win this game and they did. Flawed as they are, they’re right in the thick of the AFC wild-card race.

Ed Lee, reporter: The Ravens have a lot to be thankful for. A defense that compensates for an ineffective offense. A Packers offense without Aaron Rodgers. An extra day to prepare for the Texans on Monday. The Ravens are still in the playoff hunt, but just barely.

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Had to wonder after the Ravens managed just three points off three turnovers in the first half, but the defense continued to dial it up on the way to its third shutout of the season. Joe Flacco recovered from a big early mistake and made some nice throws, but the overall offensive performance was not exactly awe-inspiring. The return of Danny Woodhead added a dimension that should play big the rest of the way if he stays healthy, and the Ravens need to get Ronnie Stanley back out there to juice the running game and give Flacco more time to go through his progression. Still, all things considered, it was a huge win that improves their wild-card prospects.

Ron Fritz, sports editor: The Ravens offense is still seriously flawed, but the defense finally showed up against a backup quarterback today. They forced turnovers and sacked Brett Hundley time and time again. But the Ravens’ offensive line is so beat up and so bad right now that you can’t get too excited about this win. When your veteran quarterback makes rookie mistakes — bad throws and leaving all kinds of time on the play clock — you’re lucky to come away with a win.