Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman a healthy scratch against Packers for first time in his career

Breshad Perriman’s disastrous 2017 season has hit a new low. The 2015 first-round pick is a healthy scratch for the Ravens’ key game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Perriman’s demotion comes after he spent much of the practice week working with the scout team.

He missed one game earlier this season with a concussion and he was sidelined for his entire rookie year in 2015 with a knee injury. However, this marks the first time in his three-year career where he was a healthy inactive.

The Ravens opted to keep four receivers in the lineup: Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin, Michael Campanaro and Chris Moore. Campanaro and Moore both have key roles on special teams.

In what was expected to be a breakout season, Perriman has just seven catches for 54 yards in eight games. He also has two big drops in his last three games that led to interceptions.

Running back Terrance West, who missed the past four games with a calf injury, is also among the Ravens’ inactives after he was a full participant in practice all week. West was the team’s starting back in four of the first five games but the Ravens will continue to go with the one-two punch of Alex Collins and Buck Allen.

CAPTION Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh talks about preparing for the Green Bay Packers after the bye week. (Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh talks about preparing for the Green Bay Packers after the bye week. (Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens Insider Mike Preston gives his take on fans second guessing Ozzie Newsome's draft decisions. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens Insider Mike Preston gives his take on fans second guessing Ozzie Newsome's draft decisions. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

Added to the active roster Saturday, veteran running back Danny Woodhead will also play in his first game since injuring his hamstring in Week One. He’s expected to be used as the third-down back.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley hasn’t passed the concussion protocol and will miss his first game this season. In his place, James Hurst is expected to move from left guard to left tackle with either Luke Bowanko or Jermaine Eluemunor starting at left guard.

The Ravens other four inactive players are offensive guard Maurquice Shakir, defensive ends Bronson Kaufusi and Chris Wormley and cornerback Jaylen Hill.

Claimed off waivers this past week from the Los Angeles Rams, offensive lineman Andrew Donnal is active and could make his Ravens’ debut.

Green Bay’s inactive list includes running backs Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery, offensive lineman Adam Pankey, outside linebacker Chris Odom, defensive lineman Montravius Adams and defensive backs Kevin King and Morgan Burnett.

