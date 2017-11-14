Ravens re-sign fullback Ricky Ortiz to practice squad, waive offensive lineman Jason King

The Ravens re-signed rookie fullback Ricky Ortiz to their practice squad six weeks after releasing the former Oregon State player with an injury settlement.

To make room for Ortiz on the practice squad, the Ravens released offensive guard Jason King, who they signed two weeks ago.

Ortiz, who signed with the Ravens after the draft as a college free agent, was viewed as a strong candidate to make the team’s 53-man roster. However, Ortiz was let go at the end of the preseason as the Ravens opted to not keep a traditional fullback on their roster. They’ve used converted defensive lineman Patrick Ricard and a few of their tight ends in the lead blocking role instead.

Ortiz was re-signed to the team’s practice squad before the start of the regular season. He was ultimately released with an injury settlement in mid-October. The team waited until he was healthy again before re-signing him.

In other Ravens news, quarterback Joe Flacco is the team’s nominee for the 2017 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The winner will be announced the night before the Super Bowl.

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun