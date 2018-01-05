Ravens content with Alex Collins, but won’t close door on adding running back

Alex Collins finished the regular season ranked 11th in the NFL in rushing with 973 yards, and the Ravens running back and the New Orleans Saints’ Mark Ingram were the only rushers in the top 11 to average fewer than 15 carries per game.

Collins, who also caught 23 passes for 187 yards, played a significant role in the rushing offense ranking 11th in the league at 116.0 yards per game. That was certainly an encouraging development, but coach John Harbaugh said Thursday he is not opposed to replenishing the running back group through free agency or the draft.

“I’m looking to upgrade everything,” Harbaugh said during his end-of-season news conference. “You know that’s how I’m going to answer the question. But Alex Collins, I think, has proven the fact that he can be a very good back in this league. Buck Allen, look at the year Buck had. And we’ve got other guys in the mix there, too. … But we’re going to look at have the best running back group we can. If that means we add a guy, I’m all for it. If that means these guys we have, yeah, I think they’re good enough. But I’m all for adding a guy in that position if we get the right kind of guy that can make us better.”

While Collins led the Ravens with six rushing touchdowns, Allen proved to be a capable complement, carrying the ball 153 times for 591 yards and four scores and catching 46 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Terrance West (Towson University, Northwestern High) will be a free agent, and Danny Woodhead was more of pass-catching option out of the backfield.

The team is expected to welcome back Kenneth Dixon. The organization’s fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft backed up West, finishing with 382 rushing yards and two scores and 30 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown in his rookie season.

But Dixon, who sat out the 2017 season because of torn meniscus in his left knee suffered before training camp, has two different suspensions on his record. He was suspended in March for four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs and suspended in September an additional two games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. Dixon served the six games while he was on injured reserve.

Still, Harbaugh said Dixon could weigh heavily in next year’s competition.

“Kenneth Dixon should be in that conversation,” he said. “Kenneth has to take care of his business and be ready to go. I’ve seen him in here doing it all the time. So heck yeah, Kenneth Dixon is a big part of that conversation.”

