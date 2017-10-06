Ravens notebook: Derek Carr not officially ruled out for Sunday; Ravens' Za'Darius Smith fined for hit on Roethlisberger

The Raiders haven't officially ruled out starting quarterback Derek Carr, listing him as questionable for Sunday's game. Multiple reports have indicated that Carr, who is dealing with a back injury that coach Jack Del Rio initially said would keep him out anywhere from two to six weeks, isn't expected to play.

However, Carr practiced on a limited basis in each of the past two days. With him unlikely to play, the Raiders are expected to start veteran backup EJ Manuel.

Harbaugh said Monday that his team would prepare for both Carr and Manuel.

The Ravens listed defensive tackle Brandon Williams (foot) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) as out in Friday’s injury report. Cornerback Jaylen Hill (hamstring) was listed as doubtful. Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (hand), cornerback Jimmy Smith (achilles), tight end Benjamin Watson (calf) and defensive backs Lardarius Webb (thigh) and Anthony Levine (thigh) were all listed as questionable.

The Raiders also listed starting guard Gabe Jackson (foot), running back DeAndre Washington (hamstring) and cornerbacks David Amerson (concussion) and Gareon Conley (shin) as questionable for Sunday's game.

Still switching: In the last two games, Kamalei Correa has gotten the start at weak-side linebacker, but Patrick Onwuasor played more snaps at the position. Onwuasor, an undrafted rookie in 2016, has out-snapped Correa, a second-round pick last year, by a 73-51 margin.

Onwuasor has also made more impact plays than Correa with 12 tackles, one sack and a tipped pass that led to a Brandon Carr interception.

“Both of those guys have played well. I don’t know that either one of them has taken total charge of it, but Patrick’s playing well,” Harbaugh said after Friday’s practice. “He plays fast, he makes tackles. Production for him has been up. That’s a positive. I think he continues to develop, but he had some misreads on some of those counter schemes [against Pittsburgh] that we talked about. He didn’t read it out quite the right way either and not just him, our defense basically. But those are basic things that he’s continuing to learn. He works very hard at it and he did have a really good week of practice.”

End zone: Ravens outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith was fined $18,231 for his third-quarter hit on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that resulted in a roughing the passer penalty Sunday. … The Ravens left for the West Coast Friday afternoon to give their players a little more time to acclimate to the time change. … Rush linebacker Terrell Suggs got a veteran’s day off on Friday for the second straight week. … The Ravens coverage teams have been very good so far this season, but they might have their biggest challenge yet Sunday against the Raiders’ Cordarelle Patterson. The former Minnesota Viking is averaging 29.7 yards per kickoff return this year and he has five career kick return touchdowns. One came against the Ravens during the 2013 season. “It’s not a fluke,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got talent -- north, south. They bring it out from pretty much every depth in the end zone. They’re doing the old school way right now.”

