Dates for Ravens offseason workouts, organized team activities are set

Ravens players will be back at the team facility in two weeks to continue preparations for the 2018 season.

The NFL released the offseason workout schedule Monday and the Ravens are among the teams that will start their voluntary conditioning program April 16. Players who take part in the workout program will be mostly confined for the first two weeks to weight-room and classroom work.

The offseason workout program morphs into on-field organized team activities in May. Teams are permitted to have 10 OTAs, spanning three weeks of the offseason. Dates for the Ravens’ OTAs are: May 21-22 and May 24; May 29 and May 31-June 1; and June 5-8.

A three-day minicamp, the only workouts players are required to attend, will be June 12-14. Those are the final team workouts before players report in mid-July for training camp.

There will also be a rookie minicamp that traditionally takes place the week after the draft, but the dates have yet to be set.

