Ravens offensive linemen feel for former teammate, Lions RT Rick Wagner after scary injury

The Ravens offensive line enjoyed a strong outing Sunday, opening running lanes for 101 yards and two touchdowns and keeping quarterback Joe Flacco upright for no sacks in a 44-20 pummeling of the Detroit Lions. But afterward, several members had former teammate Rick Wagner on their minds.

Wagner, the organization’s fifth-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft who started 45 of 48 games from 2014 to 2016 before leaving via free agency in March for Detroit for a five-year, $47.5 million contract, suffered a cringe-inducing left ankle injury with 9:42 left in the second quarter.

On the play, Ravens free safety Eric Weddle raced off the left side of the offensive line to sack and strip quarterback Matthew Stafford. While the ball bounced away, Weddle and Stafford crashed into the back of Wagner’s legs after the right tackle had been pushed back by outside linebacker Terrell Suggs.

Wagner needed a cart to be taken off the field and to the locker room under M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. While the Ravens continued to play, left tackle Ronnie Stanley acknowledged that he hated to see Wagner suffer an injury like that.

“It was really hard seeing Rick get hurt, a guy that just a year ago was playing on your team,” Stanley said. “When you see him on the ground and he’s injured, it’s way bigger than that. I’m just praying that he can get back on the field and be healthy as quickly as possible.”

The NFL Network reported Monday morning that Wagner has been diagnosed with a sprained ankle and a back injury. The good news is that X-rays on the ankle were negative, and a date with an MRI is in the near future.

Even before that update, left guard James Hurst, who joined center Ryan Jensen and Wagner for dinner Saturday night, said he had heard from someone after the game that Wagner had been diagnosed with a sprain, which is a lot better than a tear or a break.

“That’s a blessing. Hopefully, it won’t be bad and he’ll heal up quick,” Hurst said. “It hurt. It’s rough. I felt terrible for him. Obviously, you never want to see anybody get hurt, but if you know the guy and you’re close to the guy, it hits home a little harder.”

