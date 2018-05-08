Looking at the Ravens' offensive depth chart ahead of the various offseason minicamps

With both the draft class and the college free-agent class on board and the rookie minicamp over, it seems like a good time to look at the Ravens’ projected depth chart before organized team activities start in a couple of weeks.

Today, we’ll look at offense. Wednesday, we’ll examine defense and special teams.

Quarterback: Joe Flacco, Lamar Jackson, Robert Griffin III, Josh Woodrum

Comments: It’s been a long time since the Ravens have had this much intrigue at the quarterback position. Jackson suddenly makes Ravens preseason games must-see TV, and there’s plenty of curiosity about how Griffin will perform after not playing all of last season. For all the talk about the Flacco/Jackson dynamic, the only uncertainty heading into the regular season is whether the Ravens keep three quarterbacks on their season-opening roster for the first time since 2009. If the plan is to get Jackson onto the field in different ways, you’d think it would be worth it to keep Griffin around as well.

Running back: Alex Collins, Buck Allen, Kenneth Dixon, De’Lance Turner, Mark Thompson, Gus Edwards; fullbacks: Patrick Ricard, Christopher Ezeala

Comments: Collins is the undisputed lead back, but Dixon certainly could work his way into a bigger role if he comes to training camp healthy and in shape and avoids any missteps. Allen, a quality special teams player and the team’s top returning pass catcher from last year, should have a role regardless. The Ravens also are still on the lookout for a potential third-down back to bring in. Turner, Thompson and Edwards, all college free agents, will get a chance to open some eyes in the preseason. As for fullback, Ricard did fine in that role last year, but the Ravens also could use tight ends Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams as lead blockers.

Outside wide receiver: Michael Crabtree, Chris Moore, Jaleel Scott, DeVier Posey, Andre Levrone

Comments: Crabtree will start the season as the team’s top receiver. As the team’s primary kick returner and a player who made strides as a receiver last year, Moore is in good position heading into camp. The Ravens are intrigued by Scott’s size and play-making ability, but the fourth-round pick will need to flash over the summer to solidify a role. Posey, who was signed out of the Canadian Football League, is a nice story, but he’ll have an uphill battle to make the team.

Outside wide receiver: John Brown, Breshad Perriman, Jordan Lasley, Quincy Adeboyejo

Comments: Brown is the expected starter opposite Crabtree. All eyes will be on Perriman, a 2015 first-round pick, to see if he can stay healthy and make plays this summer. Given all the offseason receiver additions, Perriman will have very little margin of error. Lasley had a very good rookie minicamp, but the fifth-round pick needs to build off it and do the right things on and off the field. Adeboyejo flashed last summer before hurting his knee.

Slot wide receiver: Willie Snead IV, Tim White, Janarion Grant, Jaelon Acklin

Comments: Snead was acquired to be the team’s primary slot guy. There is a lot of curiosity about White, who looked like a keeper before a preseason thumb injury ended his rookie season. If he picks up where he left off before the injury, it would be difficult to deny him a spot. Grant’s chances to make the team likely hinge on special teams contributions; he was a prolific return man at Rutgers.

Tight end: Nick Boyle, Hayden Hurst, Mark Andrews, Maxx Williams, Vince Mayle, Nick Keizer

Comments: The Ravens use so many multi tight-end sets — the Greg Roman influence — that whoever is considered the starter is irrelevant. It will depend on whatever formation they’re in to start the game. Boyle is the best blocker in the group. Hurst figures to be on the field a lot. Andrews is limited as a blocker, but he should be a third-down and red-zone target. The Ravens kept four tight ends last year, so there’s probably still a spot for Williams who is a solid blocker and can make plays underneath. If Mayle makes the team, it’s going to be because he’s good on special teams.

Left tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Greg Senat

Comments: Stanley has missed five games over his first two NFL seasons and the Ravens need him to avoid the nagging injuries and take the next step from a good tackle to an elite one. Senat, a sixth-round pick out of Wagner, is a raw prospect who will need time to develop. If Stanley went down, the Ravens would likely move one of their top right tackle candidates, James Hurst or rookie Orlando Brown Jr., over to the left side.

Left guard: Alex Lewis, Nico Siragusa, Randin Crecelius

Comments: Lewis is versatile enough to play a couple of different spots, but the Ravens believe he projects best at guard, where he can grow alongside Stanley. Lewis was sidelined for the entire season last year after having shoulder surgery and he missed six contests in his rookie year, so his durability is a question mark. This is essentially Siragusa’s rookie year because he missed last season after tearing up his knee in training camp. If he’s healthy, he’ll compete to be the team’s top interior reserve.