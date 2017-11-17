Ravens notes: Running back Danny Woodhead in line for Sunday return

All indications are that Ravens running back Danny Woodhead will return from a hamstring injury and play a significant role Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. He practiced with the team all week and coach John Harbaugh said Friday that the veteran “went through most of everything we did.”

However, Harbaugh cautioned that a final decision hasn’t been made yet.

“I thought he looked pretty good,” Harbaugh said. “It’s just going to come down to the doctors and trainers making their decision. We have until Saturday to make that part of the decision, then really we have until an hour and a half before the game to really determine whether he will be out there. We’re ready if he goes, and we’re ready if he doesn’t go.”

Woodhead hasn’t played since he sustained a significant hamstring injury on the first drive of the team’s regular-season-opening victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. For him to be eligible to face the Packers, the Ravens would have to activate him off injured reserve and onto the 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pierce on mend: Despite missing two practices during the game week, Ravens starting nose tackle Michael Pierce thought he was healthy enough to play in the team’s Nov. 5 game against the Titans. Once he took the field at Nissan Stadium, he realized otherwise.

Pierce, who thought he was just getting over a flu bug, couldn’t get any feeling in his legs. He was struggling to breathe and he had little strength to ward off offensive linemen. The second-year pro played just seven snaps against the Titans. He saw a doctor upon his return home from Nashville and a chest X-ray revealed he had pneumonia.

“That was the culprit,” Pierce said earlier this week. “I had fluid in my lungs, so it was very hard for me to breathe. I have asthma as well. That compounded it. I got really dizzy and kind of lost feeling in my legs. I wanted to tough it out. I got nervous because I couldn’t breathe. I was coughing up a lot of stuff.”

Pierce said he’s feeling much better and the bye week came at a great time.

“I got to go home, get doctored up by Mom,” he said. “It was all good.”

End zone: The Packers ruled out running backs Ty Montgomery (cracked ribs) and Aaron Jones (knee) for Sunday, meaning rookie Jamaal Williams will likely see the majority of playing time. Harbaugh said he’s been impressed by Williams, the 2017 fourth-round draft pick out of Brigham Young. “He’s the real deal,” Harbaugh said. “We’re treating him like he’s [Hall of Fame fullback] Jim Taylor, as far as we’re concerned.” … The Packers also ruled out starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) and safety Morgan Burnett (groin). … Sunday’s forecast in Green Bay is calling for a high temperature of 33 degrees. “Hey, it’s winter everywhere,” Harbaugh said. “We’re ready to go, and we’re excited to play a football game.”

