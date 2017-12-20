Ravens happy to be focused on opponents, not scoreboard, during playoff push

Ravens coach John Harbaugh had no interest in discussing the team’s playoff scenarios earlier this week, calling them a distraction. However, several of the Ravens players said the team’s current “win-and-in” situation has simplified their focus over the final couple of weeks.

“You’re just playing football. You’re not watching it and saying, ‘Oh, I hope they lose,’ because you don’t play football hoping somebody else loses — unless it’s a divisional opponent,” wide receiver Mike Wallace said. “You just watch football. It’s much easier; you’re just playing. We know we have the team to win these next two games. We’re confident in what we’re doing. We’re just playing.”

During the 2013 season, the Ravens went into Week 16 knowing that if they won out, they’d be in the playoffs. But they lost to the New England Patriots and went to Cincinnati the following week needing a win against the Bengals and help to get into the playoffs. They got neither.

The following season, the Ravens again needed outside help after they were beaten by the Houston Texans in Week 16. The Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Diego Chargers. That combination got the Ravens into the postseason.

“Been through it all, and it is definitely easiest knowing that we control it from here on out,” quarterback Joe Flacco said. “I think we are a very motivated team, I think we have a lot of pep in our step, and we feel like we are coming on and playing good football, so that is definitely a plus.”

Mornhinweg hears it at home: Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg is a lightning rod for criticism from Ravens fans, but he acknowledged Wednesday that he also hears it on the home front. “My kids give me texts after the game — ‘What are you doing?’ My wife, when I first met her, she knew zero; nothing about the game. Now, we’ll be in the car or she will text and she will go, ‘Why didn’t you just sneak it? Why didn’t you just throw it to the tight end in the back corner of the end zone?’ Yes, OK. Every play we will just do that.”

