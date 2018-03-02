Ravens notes : J. Smith progressing; Siragusa has knee procedure; Moore, Ridley visit Ravens

The Ravens continue to get positive reports on top cornerback Jimmy Smith’s rehabilitation from the torn left Achilles tendon he sustained in a game last December against the Detroit Lions.

Smith has been at the team facility on a regular basis rehabbing the injury, which could jeopardize his readiness for the start of the 2018 season. Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said he spoke at the NFL scouting combine with Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and Rosenhaus confirmed that the 29-year-old cornerback is making good progress.

“I see Jimmy. He’s there because he’s rehabbing. I see him in the building. He’s telling me he’s doing very well,” Newsome said. “I spoke with Drew earlier in the week and Drew indicated that he just spent some time with Jimmy and Jimmy was doing well.”

Newsome acknowledged that Smith’s tenuous status, coupled with Jaylen Hill’s recovery from a torn ACL that occurred in late December, might complicate the team’s offseason decision-making at cornerback.

“That puts us in a situation. If you count Jaylen, we have six corners, and based on the last two years, we need six corners,” Newsome said. “We need all of them.”

In other injury news, offensive guard Nico Siragusa recently had another procedure on his left knee. Siragusa, a fourth-round draft pick in 2017, tore multiple ligaments in his knee during an early-training camp practice and missed his entire rookie season.

The Ravens are optimistic that the latest procedure won’t affect his availability for the start of training camp in July.

Moore meets with Ravens

Wide receiver DJ Moore is well aware that there are plenty of fans who watched him play at Maryland and want nothing more than for him to make the transition to the NFL about 30 miles north of College Park. He’d be just fine if he winds up with the Ravens, too.

“That is a dream because most of the fans that tweet at me are Baltimore fans,” Moore said Friday. “That would be a sight to see happen.”

Moore met with Ravens officials this week as the team continues to do its homework on the top receivers of the 2018 draft class. The 2017 Big Ten Receiver of the Year, Moore said the NFL evaluation board recommended that he return to school for his senior season.

After discussing the decision with the Terps coaching staff and his family following an 80 catch, nine-touchdown junior year, Moore decided the time was right to declare for the draft. He’s now considered one of the draft’s five best receivers and appears to be in line to be taken in the second round. Moore will work out with the rest of the receivers Saturday and a good time in the 40-yard dash could cement his status.

“Some of the questions are going to be answered,” Moore said. “I’m just going to keep on answering them and check off the boxes.”

End zone

Alabama’s Calvin Ridley, considered the top receiver in the draft, said he had a meeting with the Ravens planned for Friday night. … Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., the son of the former Raven of the same name, finished a nightmare combine week by running a 5.85 40-yard dash, the worst time of the event so far, and registering a 19½-inch vertical jump and an 82-inch broad jump. … Indiana tight end Ian Thomas, a Baltimore native who went to high school at Digital Harbor, said he has spoken to Ravens officials this week. … Newsome said Louisville’s Lamar Jackson is on the Ravens’ draft board as a quarterback. There have been reports this week that some teams prefer Jackson as a receiver. … Leigh Ann Curl, the Ravens head orthopedic surgeon, was named the president of the NFL Physicians Society on Friday.

