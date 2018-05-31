Ravens notes: 'Experiment' gives Lewis time at center on evolving offensive line

This is the time in the offseason to “experiment,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after Thursday’s organized team activity, and no, he wasn’t talking about how the team might use first-round draft pick Lamar Jackson.

He was talking about the guy who might snap the ball to the quarterback this season, whoever that ends up being. After a rookie season in which he spent some time at tackle and an OTA last week in which he was back to his familiar spot at guard, Alex Lewis got repetitions Thursday at center.

With Lewis in his new spot, the Ravens’ first-team offensive line had a different look: Ronnie Stanley at left tackle, James Hurst at left guard, Matt Skura at right guard and rookie Orlando Brown Jr. at right tackle. Starting guard Marshal Yanda remains out while he recovers from a fractured ankle that sidelined him for much of the 2017 season.

“It is going to evolve,” Harbaugh said of the offensive line permutations. “We did it the other way last week [with Lewis at guard], as you saw. So I think this is the time to kind of experiment. You're going to need your guards to be able to play backup center anyway, so we've got to get Alex that work anyway. But if it evolves into something bigger than that, then that's great. I think you just kind of see how it goes and see what your best combinations are.”

CAPTION Ravens head coach John Harbaugh jokes about this parents after the teams OTA on Thursday. (Jay Reed / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens head coach John Harbaugh jokes about this parents after the teams OTA on Thursday. (Jay Reed / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens players and coach John Harbaugh offered measured reactions to the NFL’s new national anthem policy on Thursday, saying they’re more focused on their football jobs than on the swirling political controversy involving the league and President Donald Trump. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens players and coach John Harbaugh offered measured reactions to the NFL’s new national anthem policy on Thursday, saying they’re more focused on their football jobs than on the swirling political controversy involving the league and President Donald Trump. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video)

Lewis had some expected hiccups in practice Thursday, including a premature snap in one drill and a low shotgun snap in 11-on-11 action. At 6 feet 6, 315 pounds, he’s also bigger than most centers. But his quarterback for much of Thursday was the 6-6 Joe Flacco. It wasn’t as if the Ravens had Russell Wilson trying to see over him.

“If a player can bend, that's really the bottom line — bend and get leverage,” Harbaugh said. “Alex is a big man, so we typically would like to see our centers be bigger guys, especially in terms of the run game that we have.”

With two of the Ravens line’s 16-game starters from last season no longer in Baltimore — center Ryan Jensen signed a lucrative free-agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and right tackle Austin Howard joined the Indianapolis Colts earlier this month — Stanley acknowledged that “a lot of communication has to be adjusted” in the offseason.

“We are five different people working as one, and when you shuffle the guys around, it might be a little bit different,” he said. “So it just takes some time and getting to know each individual's tendencies.”

This could be a make-or-break spring for these 10 Ravens, who have the opportunity to impress coaches at organized team activities and minicamps before taking a summer break. They will reconvene in Owings Mills for training camp in late July.

End zone

Stanley said he’s much more comfortable this offseason in his second year working with offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris and assistant head coach Greg Roman, who oversaw the revamping of the team’s running game. “I feel like I know it inside and out, and that allows me to just play very freely,” Stanley said. … Harbaugh said that between pass blocking, run blocking and route running, rookie tight ends Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews “have a lot of football on their plate.” He said reaching a point where you’re reacting to a play instead of thinking about it is “always going to be the toughest thing when you have so many options as a tight end.” … Harbaugh hosted a cookout for the Ravens’ rookie class Monday. There were games and grilled meats, and no one threw Harbaugh into his family’s pool. “When we have the veteran party, I got a feeling that'll be a possibility,” he joked. … After practice, the Ravens recognized Tré Williams of Bowie, a college student who rescued a 68-year-old woman during a May 2 fire at a Glen Burnie home.

Browse photos of Ravens players participating in the community. Some are through the team's “Pass It Forward” campaign. During the season-long initiative, current Ravens and alumni players, along with Ravens cheerleaders and mascot Poe, will surprise fans through random acts of kindness at various Baltimore-area locations. The goal is to create a positive social movement that begins with these events and encourages recipients to “pass it forward.”

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer