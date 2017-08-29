Ravens notebook: Coach John Harbaugh talks about contract extension

Saying Baltimore is home now for him and his family, Ravens coach John Harbaugh expressed appreciation for the 1-year contract extension with the Ravens that was finalized Monday.

Harbaugh, who is entering his 10th season with the team, is now under contract with the Ravens through 2019.

“It was something that has been talked about for a little while,” Harbaugh said of the extension. “I think the biggest part about the whole thing is the partnership that we have here. We have been at this for going on 10 years now with this group together, which is pretty rare and pretty special; pretty amazing. That is something that you want to hold on to because I think it is a formula for success. We just have a bunch of good people that work together.”

Harbaugh is already the longest-tenured coach in team history.

“The fact that we want to be here – my wife wants to be here. My daughter wants to be here. This is a place that means a lot to us. It is home now – Baltimore is,” Harbaugh said. “We have a lot of great friends here, and we have a chance to do great things. We have a chance to win championships. That is the idea. That is what we are building for. That is the urgency we have. To have a chance to know that is a mutual thing and the organization feels the same way and we want to work together to do that is a great thing.”

No changes in travel plans yet: According to weather reports, Tropical Storm Harvey could dump as much as six inches of rain on the New Orleans metro area through Friday, causing flooding issues.

Harbaugh said several players asked him at Tuesday’s practice about whether the weather could affect the team’s travel plans for Thursday’s game. To this point, the Ravens haven’t announced any changes.

“We have not heard anything,” Harbaugh said. “New Orleans is pretty close to Houston. I will say this: We have players with families in Houston, families in New Orleans and Dallas and Texas and all different places. Our hearts go out to them. Our prayers and our well wishes go out to them, but if there is something that needs to be done as far as traveling down there, I am pretty sure we will hear about it soon.”

End zone: The Ravens moved practice indoors Tuesday because of the rainy and wet conditions. …

After practice, Harbaugh and players spoke and posed for pictures with the 104th Fighter Squadron, a unit of the Maryland National Guard that recently returned from deployment in Syria and Iraq. “They brought our flags back from one of their missions that they flew over Syria,” Harbaugh said. “We are just really thrilled to have them.” … The Chicago Bears waived former Ravens defensive lineman Kapron Lewis-Moore Tuesday while the Buffalo Bills let go of ex-Ravens defensive back Jumal Rolle.

