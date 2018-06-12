Ravens notes: Harbaugh downplays impact of lost OTA workouts

Coach John Harbaugh said little Tuesday about the penalties the Ravens received last week for violating league rules governing contact during offseason workouts.

In a statement last week, Harbaugh said the penalties — which included fines for him and the team and the loss of two OTA workouts — were related to contact during pass coverage drills. He said those rules have proven difficult to teach to younger players.

“Í found out what we did and understand what the reasoning is,” he said after the first mandatory minicamp workout Tuesday. ”I think I was pretty clear in the statement what I thought about it. I don’t get into judging all that. They have their reasons for what they do, and that’s their reason. I’m just trying to coach the football team and get us ready to go.”

The Ravens have now been penalized for workout violations three times since 2010. But Harbaugh said the lost workouts won’t affect the team in the long run.

Alex Lewis out with back spasms

Projected starting guard Alex Lewis missed the first day of minicamp because of a back spasm he experienced in the weight room, Harbaugh said.

“We’ll be evaluating it,” he said. “I don’t think it’s anything serious, according to our trainers, that would keep him out of training camp or even keep him out for very long. But I didn’t see any reason to bring him out here today.”

Though Harbaugh said the injury was minor, Lewis’ health is of broader interest after the third-year lineman missed 2017 while recovering from shoulder surgery. He also missed extended time during his rookie season because of an ankle injury.

Lewis is expected to start at left guard, but he also worked at center during OTA drills.

Nico Siragusa returns to active duty

Second-year guard Nico Siragusa was cleared for full activity on Tuesday, the first time he’s played without restrictions since he tore his ACL, PCL and MCL at the beginning of training camp last season.

Browse photos above from Ravens organized team activities.

“He’s back. He’s practicing, and we’ll see how he develops,” Harbaugh said. “He looks good to me. He’s gotten very strong.”

Siragusa, a fourth-round pick out of San Diego State in 2017, will compete for a backup guard role if healthy. His added power — a trait the Ravens prize in their interior linemen — could be key to that effort.

“Just to single out Nico, he’s been here every day. He’s been in the weight room. He’s been rehabbing the knee. Even through rehabbing the knee, he’s been working on all the other body parts,” Harbaugh said. “I think one thing he needed to do was get stronger, and he did that. Once we get the pads on, it will be real interesting to see what impact that has on him moving people off the ball.”

End zone

Second-year linebacker Tyus Bowser intercepted Flacco and returned it nearly the length of the field. “That got your attention, right?” Harbaugh said. “That was a great catch.” … Linebacker Terrell Suggs made his first appearance in an official workout, though he’s been at the team’s training complex for much of the offseason. Suggs looks unusually sleek heading into his 16th NFL season.

