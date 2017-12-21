When it comes to Pro Bowl selections, C.J. Mosley looks to Ravens great Jonathan Ogden

C.J. Mosley has been answering questions about ex-Ravens middle linebacker and 13-time Pro Bowl selection Ray Lewis since the day he arrived in the organization as a 2014 first-round pick. But when it comes to being honored among the league’s best, it’s not Lewis but another former Ravens great he’d like to emulate.

Asked about making the Pro Bowl for the third time in four NFL seasons, Mosley said, “I hope I can keep it going so I could be like Jonathan Ogden and have every year, I’m in.”

Mosley said he often hears about the Hall of Fame left tackle’s feat of being selected to the Pro Bowl in 11 of his 12 NFL seasons. Ogden did not make it as a rookie in 1996, but he was a Pro Bowl selection in every season after that.

Mosley made it as a rookie in 2014 and was not selected the following year, but has since earned Pro Bowl honors in back-to-back seasons.

“I’ve always been a consistent player. I’ve always said I’m never one to brag about individual goals, but I know the work I put in in the offseason and the things I do,” Mosley said. "I wouldn’t say I’m surprised that I got it for the third time. I was kind of upset I didn’t get it my second year. I feel like I had a pretty good year that year, too.”

Pagano ‘forever grateful’ to Ravens: Chuck Pagano will face the Ravens for the third time since the Colts hired the former Ravens defensive coordinator to be their coach Jan. 25, 2012. Pagano expressed his gratitude for the four years he was employed by the Ravens. “Nothing but fond memories obviously, and a great four years there,” Pagano said Tuesday during a conference call with Baltimore media. “Me and my family loved it there, loved working for John and with [general manager] Ozzie [Newsome]. [Owner] Steve [Bisciotti] was phenomenal. We had a great experience and are forever grateful to Coach Harbaugh for giving me the opportunity to be on his first staff back in 2008. I certainly would not be where I am at today without that opportunity and to have the opportunity to be around so many great people and great players.”

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun