Ravens notebook: Bronx cheers had no impact on receiver Breshad Perriman

As soon as Breshad Perriman made his first catch Saturday — an 8-yard grab in the third quarter of a 23-16 win against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium — the Bronx cheers rained down from a crowd that has been disappointed by the wide receiver’s underwhelming season.

But Perriman was unaware of the sarcasm underlying those cheers.

“I didn’t know what the cheers were for,” he said after the game. “I didn’t know if they were good or bad. So I can’t be mad.”

But Mike Wallace had a problem with the lack of support.

“That [stuff] is disrespectful,” he said. “I don’t agree with that. I would have flipped them the bird, everybody, if that was me. I’m happy he’s not like me. I would have turned around and flipped the bird to the whole stadium. That’s just me. I don’t care who likes it or how they feel. That’s disrespectful. They’re acting like he’s trying to have bad games. That’s the nature of the business though. To me, I feel like it was disrespectful, but you can’t get too caught up into it.”

Perriman, who finished with two catches on four targets for 14 yards, has failed to produce up to expectations since being drafted in the 2015 first round, and that ineffectiveness has caused many fans to turn on him. But coach John Harbaugh said he “thought Breshad stepped up,” and Wallace said Perriman is passionate about wanting to be successful.

“He’s never going to let that get him down,” Wallace said. “That shows his character and what our team is all about. Guys put their heads down and keep working. You don’t always get to do what you want to do, but you’ve got to keep grinding. He’s going to be fine. I think he’s going to make some big plays for us going down the stretch.”

Perriman said he can’t be concerned with persuading fans to support him.

“It is what it is,” he said. “Regardless, I’m going to still do me and get in my playbook. I don’t care what they do. They can boo me if they want.”

Browse photos from the Ravens' 23-16 win over the Colts on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017.

Injuries piling up: The secondary lost a member when Jaylen Hill suffered a right knee injury in the third quarter. He did not return.

Hill, an undrafted free agent who signed with the team in May, sustained the injury while running as a gunner to cover a punt. He dropped to the turf and lay there holding his knee until the play ended. He left the field with assistance from a pair of trainers and was taken immediately to the locker room.

Hill had missed the first six games of the season because of a hamstring injury suffered in the preseason. He had made two tackles on special teams as well as one tackle and one pass breakup on defense.

No further update on Hill’s status was available immediately after the game.

West active: Terrance West was active Saturday for the first time since Oct. 8 when he injured his left calf in the first quarter of a victory at the Oakland Raiders. But that did not translate into touches for the running back

West had been deactivated for the previous nine games, five as a healthy scratch. Before his injury, the former Northwestern High and Towson University standout had started four of the team’s first five games.

But he was a nonfactor Saturday, not getting a rushing attempt or a catch.

West was unavailable to comment after the game. But offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg had said Wednesday that West is still a valued member of the offense.

“He’s got to be ready to go, and he assures me that he’s practicing — I can see the practicing — and preparing like he’s a starter because at the drop of a hat, boom, he’s up and we’re utilizing him in different ways,” Mornhinweg said. “Terrance West is a good football player.”

End zone: In addition to West, the Ravens had slot cornerback Maurice Canady (knee), defensive end Carl Davis (right shoulder), defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (thigh) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (illness) available against Indianapolis. All four players were listed as questionable Thursday in the team’s final injury report of the week. … The team deactivated defensive ends Bronson Kaufusi and Chris Wormley, rookie guards Jermaine Eluemunor and Maurquice Shakir, cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste, wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (left knee) and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams. … The Colts deactivated guards Mark Glowinski and Denzelle Good (knee), safety Clayton Geathers, cornerback Rashaan Melvin (left hand), wide receiver Donte Moncrief (ankle), defensive tackle Caraun Reid and tight end Jason Vander Laan. Good, Melvin and Moncrief had been ruled out Thursday. A trio of starters in inside linebacker Jeremiah George (neck), running back Frank Gore (not injury related) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (shoulder) were active after being listed as questionable Thursday. … Running back Buck Allen, tight end Benjamin Watson and defensive tackle Brandon Williams represented the Ravens for the pregame coin toss.

