Ravens notebook: Weak-side linebacker rotation continues for Correa, Onwuasor and Bradley, too

Kamalei Correa and Patrick Onwuasor are continuing to rotate at weak-side linebacker.

Correa played 27 snaps there in the Ravens’ throttling of the Bengals on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, making three tackles, including one for a loss. Onwuasor played 20 snaps, finishing with one batted pass that led to cornerback Brandon Carr’s interception in the first quarter.

Correa got the start, but coach John Harbaugh sounded comfortable with rotating both players and undrafted rookie Bam Bradley at the spot vacated when Zachary Orr suddenly retired in January because of a congenital spinal condition.

“I think it depends on how they’re playing,” Harbaugh said Monday. “If they’re both playing at a Pro Bowl level, then you play them both. If one of them starts to separate from the other, then one would take the job. I’d like to see one of them playing at a Pro Bowl level. Neither of them are doing that right now. But they’re both playing well enough to win. And I would put Bam Bradley in the mix there, too. I think he’s an up-and-comer. So we’ll just let all of those young guys play. They’ll play defense, they’ll play special teams, they’ll be in their packages, and hopefully, they’ll all continue to grow as players, and all three of them will become great players. They all have the ability; they all have the mindset. So we’ll see where it goes.”

End zone

Harbaugh said quarterback Joe Flacco (back) did not appear to suffer a setback Sunday. “There were no limitations,” the coach said. “He feels good. I haven’t seen him yet today, so as far as I know, he’s good. I haven’t heard anything.” … Before Monday night’s games, the Ravens defense led the NFL in takeaways with five on four interceptions and one fumble. Harbaugh did not disagree with the notion that causing turnovers could be contagious. “It probably is from a sense,” he said. “You gain some confidence and some momentum. I do think we have that kind of group that can get a lot of turnovers in a hurry. Teams are really going to have to think about what they want to do against us because we can create turnovers and turn the game around pretty fast that way. So that’s a good thing.”

