Ravens players refuse to buy into Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger’s criticism about offense

On Wednesday morning, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger criticized himself for his offense’s recent woes, arguing, “The quarterback needs to play better.”

A few hours later, a couple of prominent Ravens defenders suggested that Roethlisberger is just trying to lull the defense into a sense of complacency.

“Oh Ben … he’s setting us up,” outside linebacker Terrell Suggs said after practice. “He’s playing mind games. Rat bastard. He’s setting us up. Tell Ben, I’m on to his tricks. I know what he’s doing. I’m not going to let him fool me with trickery and Jedi-mind trick me.”

Pittsburgh has averaged 302.3 yards per game, which is ranked 22nd in the NFL, and only 69.0 rushing yards per game despite the presence of two-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell. The offense has yet to score more than 26 points in a game this season.

Roethlisberger ranks 19th in the league in completion percentage (62.7), 21st in average yards per throw (6.7), and 12th in passing yards (741). Starting right guard David DeCastro said after the Steelers’ 23-17 overtime loss at the Chicago Bears on Sunday that the team had too much talent to waste.

That might be all well and good in Pittsburgh, but the Ravens refuse to believe the hype.

“You’re just saying that because you’re trying to soften us up,” strong safety Eric Weddle said. “No, man, they start out a little slow every year, but they’re fine. They’ve got weapons everywhere, matchups. So we expect them to play great, and we’ve got to play an amazing game as a team for us to get this win.”

