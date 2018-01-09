Taking stock of the former Ravens still standing in the NFL playoffs

The Buffalo Bills, who were loaded with former Ravens players and coaches, were eliminated from the playoffs with a 10-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

But a host of former Ravens players are preparing for this weekend’s divisional round, as the New England Patriots face the Tennessee Titans, the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Jaguars, the Atlanta Falcons travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles, and the Minnesota Vikings are up against the visiting New Orleans Saints.

Click on the photos above for a look at them all, as well as how they’ve performed since leaving Baltimore.

