After season of player protests, NFL approves new policy to stop kneeling during national anthem

After an NFL season rife with controversy over player protests, league owners on Wednesday approved a new policy that allows players to remain in the locker room during the national anthem but requires those who are on the sidelines to stand.

Under the policy, approved unanimously at the annual spring league meeting in Atlanta, a team will be fined if players or league personnel are on the field and do not stand “and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.” Teams can also decide how to penalize those who do not stand.

“It was unfortunate that on-field protests created a false perception among many that thousands of NFL players were unpatriotic,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “This is not and was never the case.”

He added: “We believe today’s decision will keep our focus on the game and the extraordinary athletes who play it — and on our fans who enjoy it.”

The policy the league had in place said players must be on the sideline for the anthem, and recommended — but did not require them — to stand for the anthem.

George Atallah, assistant executive director of external affairs for the NFL Players Association, said players were not consulted in the formulation of the new policy.

Ravens senior vice president for public and community relations Kevin Byrne said the team wouldn't be commenting on the new policy.

About a dozen Ravens, along with former player Ray Lewis, knelt during the anthem before the team's game in London last September against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first had in 2016 to protest police brutality.

The Ravens’ protest came a day after President Donald Trump blasted players and encouraged team owners to fire those who didn't stand for the anthem.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti released a statement publicly supporting his players. However, the protest wasn't well received by a significant number of Ravens fans.

For their next home game, against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, Ravens players and coaches knelt in prayer before the anthem, spurring loud boos from the home crowd. But everyone on the Ravens’ sideline was standing by the time the anthem began. The Ravens did not have another player or coach kneel during the anthem for the rest of the season.

In a letter to season-ticket holders late in the regular season, team president Dick Cass said the anthem protest in London was a factor in the number of empty seats at M&T Bank Stadium during 2017 home games.

Kaepernick, who was released by the 49ers after the 2016 season and remains unsigned, has a pending grievance that accuses teams of colluding against him to ban him from the league.

