Ozzie Newsome's last pick as Ravens general manager: Ferris State DE Zach Sieler

The final pick of general manager Ozzie Newsome’s 23 years in charge of the Ravens draft was a defensive end who walked on to a Division II program.

With the No. 238 overall selection in the seventh round Saturday, the Ravens took Ferris State defensive end Zach Sieler. A fifth-year junior in terms of eligibility, Sieler had 19.5 sacks, 29.5 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in a dominant 2016 and added another seven sacks last year.

Because he was still completing his mechanical-engineering degree, he was ineligible for college all-star games, but at Michigan's Pro Day, he ran a 4.8-second 40-yard dash and bench-pressed 225 pounds 31 times.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Sieler, the son of Randy Sieler, an alternate on the 1988 U.S. Olympic wrestling team, did not receive a single scholarship offer to play football at any level coming out of high school. After walking on at Ferris State weighing around 220 pounds, he had a growth spurt and dedicated himself to the weight room.

Sieler was a 4-3 defensive end in college but projects as a 3-4 end in the Ravens' base defense. While his level of competition was subpar, he showed good drive, pad level and hands.

