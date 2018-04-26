How to watch the NFL draft, from the first round to the seventh

Mock drafts will finally give way to an on-the-clock draft Thursday night, when the first round of the NFL draft begins and the Cleveland Browns decide on which quarterback they expect to lift their franchise from woeful to merely mediocre.
Here’s what you need to know about the three-day event and how involved the Ravens might be.
Time: 8 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday
Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
TV: NFL Network, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes on Thursday; NFL Network, FOX, ESPN and ESPN2 on Friday; and NFL Network, chs. 2 and 7, and ESPN on Saturday
Stream: NFL.com, Fox Sports Go, WatchESPN
Time per pick: Ten minutes in first round, seven minutes in second round, five minutes in third to sixth rounds, and four minutes in seventh round
Ravens picks: No. 16 overall (first round), No. 52 (second), No. 83 (third), No. 118 (fourth), No. 154 (fifth), No. 190 (sixth) and No. 215 (sixth)
First-round draft order: 1. Cleveland Browns
3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts)
4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)
6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)
8. Chicago Bears
10. Oakland Raiders
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)
14. Green Bay Packers
16. Ravens
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Dallas Cowboys
20. Detroit Lions
21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)
22. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs)
23. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)
25. Tennessee Titans
26. Atlanta Falcons
31. New England Patriots
32. Philadelphia Eagles