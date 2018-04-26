How to watch the NFL draft, from the first round to the seventh

Mock drafts will finally give way to an on-the-clock draft Thursday night, when the first round of the NFL draft begins and the Cleveland Browns decide on which quarterback they expect to lift their franchise from woeful to merely mediocre.

Here’s what you need to know about the three-day event and how involved the Ravens might be.

Time: 8 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV: NFL Network, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes on Thursday; NFL Network, FOX, ESPN and ESPN2 on Friday; and NFL Network, chs. 2 and 7, and ESPN on Saturday

Stream: NFL.com, Fox Sports Go, WatchESPN

Time per pick: Ten minutes in first round, seven minutes in second round, five minutes in third to sixth rounds, and four minutes in seventh round

Ravens picks: No. 16 overall (first round), No. 52 (second), No. 83 (third), No. 118 (fourth), No. 154 (fifth), No. 190 (sixth) and No. 215 (sixth)

First-round draft order: 1. Cleveland Browns

2. New York Giants

3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts)

4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)

5. Denver Broncos

6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Chicago Bears

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Oakland Raiders

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)

13. Washington Redskins

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Arizona Cardinals

16. Ravens

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Dallas Cowboys

20. Detroit Lions

21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)

22. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs)

23. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Tennessee Titans

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. New Orleans Saints

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Minnesota Vikings

31. New England Patriots

32. Philadelphia Eagles

