Ravens cap sixth round by drafting Wagner OT Greg Senat, Alabama C Bradley Bozeman

The Ravens closed out the sixth round of the NFL draft Saturday by selecting Wagner offensive tackle Greg Senat and Alabama center Bradley Bozeman.

Senat, the No. 212 overall pick, is a latecomer to the sport, joining the Seahawks’ program in 2016 after two years on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-6, 302-pound Senat started 22 games at right tackle over the past two seasons — the same number of games he started for the basketball team over four years as a power forward.

Senat has room to grow both physically and instinctively but is athletic and fluid in pass and run protection. He was considered a possible seventh-round pick or priority undrafted free agent.

Bozeman, taken three slots after Senat and two rounds after teammate and cornerback Anthony Averett, earned second-team All-Southeastern Conference honors his senior season, his second year as a full-time starter. In 14 games for the eventual national champion Crimson Tide, Bozeman helped lead a dominant rush attack.

A projected late-round pick, he has good toughness and size for a center (6 feet 5, 316 pounds) but lacks prototypical power and quickness at the second level.

Bozeman made headlines after Alabama’s championship game win over Georgia for his proposal on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium field. His girlfriend, Alabama women's basketball player Nikki Hegstetter, said yes.

