Todd Heap, Edwin Mulitalo to make selections for Ravens in second and third rounds of NFL draft

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden and area youths would make the Ravens’ selections in rounds four through seven of the draft Saturday from the USS Constellation at the Inner Harbor.

It was announced Wednesday that former Ravens stars Todd Heap and Edwin Mulitalo will make the team’s second- and third-round selections from Arlington, Texas, where the draft will be held Thursday through Saturday.

For Round 2, former NFL players representing each team will be featured, including 11 Hall of Famers. Heap will make the Ravens’ pick. He played with the Ravens from 2001 to 2010 and is member of the team’s Ring of Honor.

Round 3 announcements for each team will be made by past recipients and team winners of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The award recognizes a player for on- and off-field accomplishments in the community and philanthropic contributions.

Mulitalo, who played for the Ravens from 1999 to 2006 and was a member of the Super Bowl XXXV team, was named football coach at Division III Southern Virginia earlier this month.