Ravens news, notes and opinions on team needs, weak free-agent WR market, 'Hard Knocks'

Let’s start by ranking the Ravens’ five biggest needs at this early juncture. We’ll update them in this space throughout the offseason.

1. Wide receivers: Mike Wallace and Michael Campanaro are pending free agents, Jeremy Maclin is a potential salary cap casualty, and Breshad Perriman had 10 catches this year and will hardly be a lock to make next year’s team. That leaves Chris Moore and 2017 undrafted rookies Quincy Adeboyejo and Tim White. The Ravens badly need help here, and it must come in both the draft and free agency.

2. Pass-catching tight end: Even with Benjamin Watson and Crockett Gillmore hitting free agency, the Ravens will still have Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams and Vince Mayle on the roster, and Darren Waller could be reinstated after his season-long suspension. But Waller is a wild card at this point, and none of those other options are threats to stretch the field or become reliable red-zone targets. An athletic and explosive tight end is a must this offseason.

3. Inside linebacker-hybrid safety: Patrick Onwuasor plays fast and hard, and the converted safety should improve the more he plays at a new position. However, the Ravens and C.J. Mosley need help defensively in the middle of the field, specifically in coverage. A fast and physical linebacker who can stick with tight ends is something the Ravens lack.

4. Young quarterback: Joe Flacco’s relatively strong finish has quieted some of the calls to find his eventual successor. It’s still something the Ravens should do sooner rather than later. Flacco turns 33 in two weeks and hasn’t played consistently well since 2014. Give him a few new weapons to work with and a healthy offseason, and he should be solid in 2018. Regardless, the Ravens need to start grooming a young quarterback.

5. Center: The Ravens could fill this one relatively easily by just re-signing pending free agent Ryan Jensen. If they don’t, this will have to be addressed. The healthy returns of Marshal Yanda, Alex Lewis and Nico Siragusa, coupled with Matt Skura’s solid season, mean the Ravens will be extremely deep at guard. Ronnie Stanley is entrenched at left tackle, and Austin Howard is serviceable at right tackle. Center will be the big question mark this offseason.

Not a great wideout group: Davante Adams’ decision last week to eschew the open market and sign a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers further weakens a free-agent wide receiver class that doesn’t provide a lot of high-end options for the Ravens.

The top guys available figure to be Sammy Watkins, Jarvis Landry, Allen Robinson, Terrelle Pryor, Marqise Lee and Jordan Matthews. Other than Landry, who would be a nice addition, none of those receivers have been especially durable.

A weak free-agent class is one more reason the Ravens would be well-served to try to re-sign Wallace and prioritize adding a wide receiver early in the draft.

‘Hard Knocks’ life? As Pro Football Talk wrote yesterday, the Ravens are one of six teams that the league could force to appear on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” a reality show that annually chronicles an NFL training camp.

The other five that fit the profile — they don’t have a new head coach, haven’t been to the playoffs in the past two years and haven’t been on the show in the past 10 — are the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins.

The Ravens were also eligible last season, but they informed the league that the major renovation of the Under Armour Performance Center would create too many logistical problems in housing the HBO crew as well as all the additional staffers and equipment.

Plus, practices with no fans, which were the case in Owings Mills last summer, wouldn’t have made for great TV anyway. The Ravens might not have that excuse this summer, but I still can’t see them being the focus of the show. The league prefers not forcing teams to do it, and as long as general manager Ozzie Newsome and coach John Harbaugh are around, I can’t imagine the organization volunteering.

The Ravens haven’t exactly been a story-filled team in recent seasons either. With Jimmy Garoppolo’s emergence and general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan’s media-friendly ways, I’d imagine HBO would be plenty pleased to get the 49ers on the show.

Ten quick thoughts