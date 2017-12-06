Ravens news, notes and opinions on loss of J. Smith, what's next, unheralded offensive line

The attention on Jimmy Smith’s season-ending Achilles tendon tear and subsequent suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs has focused on the present and rightly so. Smith was in the midst of perhaps his best season, and now the Ravens have to try to make the playoffs without their top cover cornerback. That their final four games feature matchups against wide receivers Antonio Brown, Josh Gordon, T.Y. Hilton and A.J. Green only adds to that challenge.

However, Smith’s loss could significant affect the Ravens in 2018, too. One, there’s certainly no guarantee Smith will be available for the start of next season as Achilles tears require a long recovery time. Two, nobody knows what type of long-term mental and physical toll yet another injury will take on Smith. And three, from a team perspective, do the Ravens now have to prioritize adding another outside cornerback this offseason?

With Smith and Marlon Humphrey returning, there was plenty of speculation that the Ravens could decline Brandon Carr’s option for 2018 to open salary cap space. Carr has been solid, and I didn’t agree with them doing that before Smith’s injury. Now, I think it would be even more foolish. Tavon Young will be back next season, but Young and Jaylen Hill both profile more as slot corners. Maurice Canady is the wild card in the situation. If he plays well over the final month of the regular season, he could possibly be counted on as a solution at outside corner.

Either way, the uncertainty of Smith’s status, coupled with the Ravens’ struggles over the years to keep corners healthy, probably means they shouldn’t stand pat at the position this offseason. I’m not saying they need to use a first-round pick on a corner or sign one to a lucrative deal in free agency. But I don’t think you can ignore the position this offseason either. At this time last week I thought they might be able to do that.

A few more points on Smith

Several people have questioned whether the Ravens should have shut Smith down for an extended period of time to let his Achilles tendinitis heal. It’s a fair question.

Coach John Harbaugh said team doctors maintained that Smith wasn’t at increased risk for a rupture because of the tendinitis. Harbaugh’s opinion was backed by former NFL team doctor David Chao, who analyzes injuries for San Diego Union-Tribune and SiriusXM. Chao wrote in this piece that the majority of players dealing with Achilles tendinitis don’t suffer tears.

There have also been questions about whether the Ravens could move on this offseason from Smith, who now will have played 12 games or fewer in five of his seven NFL seasons. Given that cutting Smith before June 1 would put more than $13 million in dead money on the Ravens’ salary cap, I’d say that’s not an option at this point.

And finally, I’m as interested in anyone in hearing an explanation from Smith, who now has two major blemishes on what was shaping up to be the best season of his career: another injury and a suspension. There’s been no statement or apology made by the veteran cornerback as of yet, but that’s not surprising given he’s also dealing with a major injury.

Unsung but not unappreciated

When we talk about unsung figures for the Ravens this year, first-year offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris warrants mention.

D’Alessandris took over an offensive line already riddled with question marks, and the group lost starting left guard Alex Lewis to a season-ending shoulder injury in the preseason. Standout right guard Marshal Yanda was lost to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. James Hurst is a first-year starter at left guard. Ryan Jensen is a first-year starter at center. Matt Skura is a first-year starter at right guard. Overall, the Ravens have started three players at right guard, two at left guard and two at left tackle.

Despite all that, the Ravens are a respectable 12thth in rushing yards per game and the offensive line has allowed only 23 sacks this season — only eight teams have allowed fewer.

Sure, the Ravens have protected their offensive line at times with all the short passes and check-downs. And yes, the Ravens have used their tight ends a ton to help out in run blocking. There have been some games in which the offensive line has struggled, and the Steelers, with Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt inside, provide another big test Sunday. To this point, though, you’d have to say that the offensive line has exceeded expectations and you can’t say that about many other Ravens position groups. D’Alessandris and Greg Roman deserve a lot of credit.

Kudos to Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs who praised the play of the offensive line in front of the team as Harbaugh was giving out game balls after Sunday’s victory.

Ten quick thoughts