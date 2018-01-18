Ravens news, notes and opinions on drafting offensive players, playoffs, team's myriad needs

It’s inconceivable, even with general manager Ozzie Newsome’s unyielding approach to sticking to his board and taking the best player available, that the Ravens will use the 16th overall pick in the NFL draft in April on anything but an offensive player. Maybe it will be a wide receiver or a tight end or perhaps even an offensive tackle. Heck, maybe they’ll author a draft-day surprise and select a quarterback first.

Given the team’s needs and the persistent criticism of the front office for not doing enough to solidify that side of the ball, the smart money is on the Ravens addressing their offense with their first pick April 26. However, the Ravens cannot stop there.

The Ravens have been criticized for not being aggressive enough in trading up in the first round to land elite offensive players. That’s a legitimate complaint, but it’s also simplistic to suggest that’s their primary problem because offensive playmakers are being found in every round.

Just look at a few of the teams that played this past weekend. The New Orleans Saints got wide receiver Michael Thomas in the second round and running back Alvin Kamara in the third. The Minnesota Vikings found wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the fifth round, wideout Adam Thielen as an undrafted free agent and tight end Kyle Rudolph in the second round. Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was also a second-round pick. The Atlanta Falcons secured their explosive running back tandem of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman in the fourth and third rounds, respectively.

In the AFC, you surely know by now that the Pittsburgh Steelers all-world receiver Antonio Brown was a sixth-round pick. The Steelers also got running back Le’Veon Bell and wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second round. New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis entered the league as a fifth-round pick, and Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker went in the sixth round and wide receiver Rishard Matthews in the seventh.

There are plenty of other examples league-wide, but you get the point. The Ravens, though, aren’t giving themselves enough chances to hit on some of these guys, and that’s true particularly early in drafts when the odds of finding offensive playmakers obviously increase significantly.

In five drafts since their Super Bowl win, the Ravens have had 17 picks within the first three rounds. They’ve picked offensive skill position players on just three of them, taking tight end Crockett Gilllmore in the third round in 2014, wide receiver Breshad Perriman in the first round in 2015 and tight end Maxx Williams in the second round in 2015.

Their 46 total picks in the past five drafts have produced 22 offensive players and 24 on defense. Of those 22 offensive players, eight were offensive linemen, one was a fullback and one was a quarterback. That means in a five-draft span, the Ravens took 12 players who are running backs, wide receivers or tight ends.

For a team that has struggled mightily mounting a consistent and explosive offense and has had particular problems developing wide receivers, why aren’t the Ravens taking more shots drafting offensive skill-position players regardless of the round? The more swings they take, the better chance they have of hitting on a few of these guys. My guess is the Ravens will use five or six of their projected eight picks this year on offensive players, but I thought that last year, too.

Getting defensive

After spending the previous 550-plus words on the Ravens’ need to put more focus on their offense, it’s only fair to point out the defensive rankings of three of the four teams still playing.

The Vikings had the league’s No. 1 defense in 2017, the Jacksonville Jaguars were No. 2 and the Eagles were No. 4.

The Patriots were 29th, but they have Bill Belichick as their coach and Tom Brady as their quarterback.

So, yes, defense still plays in playoff football.

Ten quick thoughts

1) Watching former Ravens and current Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith draw a long pass-interference call on the first play from scrimmage against the Falcons prompted me to look up how many pass interferences the Ravens drew this past season. The answer is four. Only four teams drew fewer. The Ravens gained only 72 yards on pass-interference penalties. To show how meager that is, the Steelers gained 300 yards on interference penalties.

2) If a running back they love falls to them early in the draft, I could see the Ravens pulling the trigger. However, I think it’s far more likely they take a shot on a running back in the middle rounds. Plenty of impact runners have been found in that territory, too.