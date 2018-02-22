Ravens news, notes and opinions on Brandon Carr's status, QB shuffling and wideout options

How much is a solid No. 2/3 cornerback worth?

If you’re the Ravens and you went through a couple of years of having to rely on Shareece Wright, Chykie Brown, Asa Jackson and Kyle Arrington after the inevitable injuries hit at the position, it should be worth a little more.

Jimmy Smith’s Achilles’ tendon tear in December and subsequent suspension again left the Ravens vulnerable down the stretch and reaffirmed a truth in the NFL: You can never have enough cornerbacks.

It’s why moving on from Carr would be a mistake. Yes, it would open up $4 million in salary cap space, which the cash-strapped Ravens could repurpose to help the offense. However, it would also further thin a secondary that will have several question marks heading into the season.

If Smith is indeed is ready to play in Week 1, and that’s far from a sure thing, will he be 100 percent healthy? And how confident are you that he’ll play 16 games, which he’s done just twice in seven seasons? Will Jaylen Hill be ready to go after he tore up his knee in late December? Can you depend on Tavon Young picking up right where he left off as a rookie when he missed his entire second season because of knee surgery? And do the Ravens really know enough about what they have in Maurice Canady after he’s played just 12 games over parts of two seasons?

Sure, there’s nothing stopping the Ravens from moving on from Carr and signing a cheaper veteran cornerback or taking one in the draft. But you can’t expect to get a corner who is immediately ready to play unless you invest an early- to mid-round pick and the Ravens have far too many offensive needs to use another Day 1 or Day 2 pick on the position. As far as free agency, it’s not a strong cornerback class and the solid cover guys will be paid handsomely. The Ravens can’t afford to be in that market.

Carr seems to have gotten an inordinate amount of the fan blame for the Ravens’ defensive struggles down the stretch. He had a few difficult moments and you’re asking for too much if you think he’s going to consistently hold up one-on-one against standout wide receivers such as Antonio Brown and DeAndre Hopkins. However, by and large, he had a solid first season in Baltimore. He is durable and competitive, and he became a mentor to several young players in a short time with the team.

He’s due to make $7 million in 2018. Twenty-three corners are set to make more than that in 2018, and that list figures to be quite a bit longer when the top free-agent corners find homes in mid-March. Carr is not making an unreasonable amount of money for what he brings. Given the volatility at the position, the Ravens should tread with caution.

Quarterback shuffling

Seven teams look like locks to be in the starting quarterback market: the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and New York Jets. Another two, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, could give strong consideration to investing in a quarterback.

With A.J. McCarron, Kirk Cousins, Case Keenum, Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater all headed to free agency and a few other Band-Aid options such as Josh McCown and Tyrod Taylor potentially being available, a handful of teams will settle on their quarterback before the draft.

There are always teams that surprise. I’m not sure anybody expected the Kansas City Chiefs to be as aggressive as they were in moving up to snag Patrick Mahomes last year when they still had Alex Smith on their roster. You never know when a team with an aging starting quarterback, like the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers and even the Ravens for that matter, will decide the time is right to grab an heir apparent.