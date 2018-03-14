Meet new Ravens wide receivers Ryan Grant and John Brown

New contracts cannot be finalized until after 4 p.m. today, but the Ravens have reached agreements with Ryan Grant and John Brown. The former Washington Redskins and Arizona Cardinals wide receivers are the Ravens’ first additions geared toward making over the position.

While Grant and Brown aren’t No. 1 receivers, they are solid No. 2 and No. 3 options for a team that had just one wide receiver catch 50 passes and gain more than 700 yards last season (Mike Wallace with 52 catches and 748 yards).

Meet the new Ravens:

Ryan Grant

Height, weight: 6-foot, 204 pounds

Age: 27 (Born Dec. 19, 1990, in Beaumont, Texas)

College: Tulane

Drafted: Fifth round, 2014 by the Redskins

2017 stats: 45 catches for 573 yards, 12.7 yards per catch, four touchdowns

Career stats: 84 catches for 985 yards, 11.7 yards per catch, six TDs

Why the Ravens signed him: One story in the Washington Post says “he’s a strong route runner, can adjust to inaccurate passes and is willing to make tough catches in traffic.” Know any Ravens receivers who do that? He also hasn’t missed a game in his four seasons with the Redskins. Another report said Redskins coaches loved him because he played special teams and knew all of the receiver positions.

Contract: It’s a four-year deal worth $29 million with $14.5 million guaranteed, according to reports. He’s receiving a $10 million signing bonus.

John Brown

Height, weight: 5-foot-11, 179 pounds

Age: 27 (Born April 3,1990, in Homestead, Fla.)

College: Pittsburg State (Kan.)

Drafted: Third round, 2014 by the Cardinals

2017 stats: 21 catches for 299 yards, 14.2 yards per catch, three TDs

Career stats: 173 catches for 2,515 yards, 14.5 yards per catch, 17 TDs

Why the Ravens signed him: Brown is just three years removed from a 65-catch, 1,003-yard, seven-touchdown season for Arizona in 2015, and he’s been a dangerous deep threat when healthy. He’s certainly an improvement over what the Ravens have at wide receiver.

Contract: It’s a one-year deal worth $5 million with an additional $1.5 million available in incentives, according to reports.