Ravens sign cornerback Robert Nelson to reserve/future contract

The Ravens continued to add to their offseason roster Thursday, signing cornerback Robert Nelson to a reserve/future contract, the team announced.

Nelson, 27, was initially signed to the Ravens practice squad late last month.

An undrafted free agent in 2014 after finishing his collegiate career at Arizona State, Nelson is now with his sixth different organization. He’s also had stints with the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

He’s played in 20 career NFL regular-season games and he has 24 tackles, one interception, two passes defended and one fumble recovery. The Ravens signed him to their practice squad after he was waived by the Jets on Dec. 8.

Nelson is the sixth player that ended the season on the practice squad to sign a reserve/future deal with the Ravens, joining quarterback Josh Woodrum, running back John Crockett, fullback Ricky Ortiz, offensive lineman Steven Moore and cornerback Robertson Daniel.

Of the other four, inside linebacker Darnell Sankey signed with the Indianapolis Colts, offensive tackle Dieugot Joseph signed with the Minnesota Vikings practice squad and wide receiver Kenny Bell and defensive tackle Kapron Lewis-Moore remain unsigned.

