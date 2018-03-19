Ranking the Ravens' biggest needs after the first wave of free agency comes to end

The Ravens had a busy first week of free agency. They re-signed offensive guard/tackle James Hurst, picked up cornerback Brandon Carr’s 2018 contract option and brought in free agent wide receivers John Brown and Michael Crabtree after an agreement with Ryan Grant fell through because he didn’t pass the Ravens’ physical. The Ravens also released running back Danny Woodhead, wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and defensive back Lardarius Webb and declined the 2018 option on right tackle Austin Howard’s contract, while losing free agent center Ryan Jensen to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With some modest salary cap space — they have about $14 million of leeway before the Crabtree contract is officially filed — the Ravens have room to make another move or two.

Below are their five biggest needs and potential free-agent options to fill them:

1) Tight end: General manager Ozzie Newsome acknowledged late last week that the team is looking to add a pass-catching tight end. Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams are solid blockers and they can work underneath, but the Ravens lack a tight end who can stretch the field and run past a defender. Having already added two receivers in free agency, this is the team’s No. 1 need.

Potential free-agent fits: Eric Ebron, Lions; Julius Thomas, Dolphins; Luke Wilson, Seahawks; Benjamin Watson, Ravens.

How will it play out?: The Ravens have aggressively pursued Ebron, the 10th overall pick in 2014 who has the speed they lack at the position. Ebron met already with the Carolina Panthers and he’s reportedly spending the day with the Indianapolis Colts. There’s been speculation that the New England Patriots are his next stop. Still, there seems to be mutual interest between him and the Ravens. If the Ravens can’t land him, their best bet might be to make a run at Thomas or just wait for the draft. The tight end group in the draft is deep and talented.

2) Offensive line: The Ravens re-signed Hurst, but they’ve also lost Howard and Jensen, two 16-game starters last year. They believe that they still have five legitimate starters: Ronnie Stanley, Marshal Yanda, Alex Lewis, Hurst and Matt Skura. However, Skura hasn’t played center at the NFL level, so that’s a question mark, and the best position for both Lewis and Hurst, candidates to move to right tackle, is guard. That makes right tackle a potential position of need as well.

Potential free-agent fits: Howard, Ravens; Marshall Newhouse, Raiders; Mike Pouncey, Dolphins; Matt Slauson, Chargers.

How will it play out?: Because they have some depth, which includes last year’s draft picks, Nico Siragusa and Jermaine Eluemunor, the Ravens don’t figure to spend any significant money in free agency on another offensive lineman. What they’ll likely do is add a cheap veteran to come in and compete for a job in training camp. They also will almost certainly address either the tackle or center position, if not both, in the draft. The Ravens have also discussed re-signing Crockett Gillmore, who is converting from tight end to the offensive line.

3) Wide receiver: That the Ravens have already signed two wide receivers and the position is still on this list is telling to some of the issues the team has had here. Newsome has talked about changing the look of the wide receiver room, so it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Ravens add another pass catcher in free agency and another one or two in the draft.