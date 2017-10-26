Ravens stand for national anthem before Thursday night's game against the Dolphins

While the NFL and the country are still in the midst of the national anthem controversy, all the Ravens stood Thursday night for the performance at M&T Bank Stadium.

Three Miami Dolphins were not on the sideline for the anthem but came out after to join their teammates who stood for the anthem. Wide receiver Kenny Stills, safety Michael Thomas and tight end Julius Thomas have stayed in the locker room during previous games.

Making his return as national anthem singer was Mishael Miller, who performed the song for the Ravens for 16 years before moving to Alabama after the 2013 season. Joey Odoms, who replaced Miller in 2014, resigned earlier this season because of the controversy.

Outside the stadium, no protests were found. At the home game Oct. 15 against the Chicago Bears, about 100 people kneeled in silent protest during the anthem.