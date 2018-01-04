Marty Mornhinweg to return as Ravens offensive coordinator in 2018

For the second straight offseason, head coach John Harbaugh has decided to retain much-maligned offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg despite mounting criticism about the direction of the Ravens offense.

Three days after learning he’d need to hire a new defensive coordinator following Dean Pees’ decision to retire, Harbaugh again opted for stability on offense, announcing Thursday that Mornhinweg will return for his second full season as the team’s play-caller.

The news comes after the Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in their regular-season finale and missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season, prompting an impatient fan base to call for widespread change. Harbaugh, however, believes the offense made significant strides under Mornhinweg over the second half of the 2017 season.

The offense rebounded from a brutal first half, averaging 29.8 points per game over their last nine games. That was the third-highest total in the league during that span.

Still, the Ravens finished 27th in yards per game (305.4), 29th in passing yards per game (189.4) and 27th on third-down conversions (34.1 percent).

Quarterback Joe Flacco, who was critical at times of the team’s relatively conservative offensive philosophy under Mornhinweg but was otherwise supportive of the play-caller, finished the 2017 season with the third-fewest passing yards (3,141) and touchdowns (18) of his career, the lowest yards per attempt (5.7) and his third-most interceptions (13).

Flacco said the day after the season ended that he expected Mornhinweg to return and maintained that his relationship with the veteran assistant was growing.

Harbaugh defended Mornhinweg on a couple of occasions during the 2017 season and acknowledged the blame for the Ravens’ offensive woes should be widespread. Injuries ravaged the group and the front office’s decision to focus on the defense in recent drafts — the Ravens have picked just four offensive players in the first three rounds of the past five drafts combined — has left the team devoid of offensive depth and game-breaking talent.

However, Mornhinweg struggled to get consistency out of Flacco and the offense, and he never really was able to unlock the downfield passing game. In the season-ending 31-27 loss to the Bengals, the Ravens went three-and-out on six of their first eight drives and finished the first half with just one first down. Flacco got in a rhythm in the second half, but the Ravens couldn’t complete the job.

Mornhinweg’s play-calling had also come under significant fire with people both inside and outside the Ravens facility feeling the offense had become much too predictable and easy to prepare for.

But Harbaugh, who has had five different offensive coordinators since 2012, apparently felt that stability on offense outweighed any other factors.

Cam Cameron was Harbaugh’s first offensive coordinator in 2008 and remained in that position until he was fired in December 2012. The move from Cameron to Jim Caldwell led to the hottest stretch of Flacco’s career and was viewed as one of the pivotal decisions in the Ravens winning Super Bowl XLVII.

Caldwell was hired as the Detroit Lions head coach after the 2013 season, so Harbaugh brought in Gary Kubiak to run his offense. Kubiak had a lot of success in his one year with the Ravens before he was hired as head coach of the Denver Broncos after the 2014 season.

The Ravens hired former Chicago Bears head coach Marc Trestman in January 2015 and he was relieved of his duties Oct. 10, 2016, a day after a 16-10 loss to the Washington Redskins in Week 5. The quarterbacks coach at the time, Mornhinweg, a former head coach of the Lions and offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets, was promoted to offensive coordinator.

In 11 games with Mornhinweg as a play-caller in 2016, the Ravens had the 29th-ranked rushing attack and they were 18th in scoring offense. Yet, two days after the conclusion of an 8-8 season, Harbaugh surprisingly announced that Mornhinweg would be retained as offensive coordinator. He stressed that the team, and Flacco in particular, needed offensive continuity.

Flacco, who had to adjust to a revolving door of play-callers, had a good rapport with Mornhinweg. Harbaugh also trusted Mornhinweg was on board with having a much more balanced and physical offense. The Ravens, helped by the addition of senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach Greg Roman — who was instrumental in the design and planning of the run game — were more productive on the ground this season.

