Ravens kicker Justin Tucker joined exclusive club with first field goal Saturday

With his 30-yard field goal with 6:34 left in the first quarter of the Ravens’ 23-16 win against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Justin Tucker joined a rare club of kickers.

That field goal was his 30th of the season, and he has now registered five seasons of at least 30 field goals – the most in NFL history. Tucker joined David Akers, John Carney and the New England Patriots’ Stephen Gostkowski as the only kickers to reach that mark.

After the game, Tucker sounded somewhat surprised about the achievement.

“I guess that’s a pretty interesting stat,” he said. “I’m sure the names in that list are some great names.”

When informed of the company he had joined, Tucker replied, “Well then, those are great names. So just to be in that club, it’s a pretty cool deal.”

Tucker’s third field goal was the 200th of his career and gave him 801 points in his 95th game. He became the fastest true kicker in league history to reach that milestone. Gino Cappelletti, a kicker and wide receiver for the former Boston Patriots, accumulated 800 points in 93 games.

Tucker deflected credit for that accomplishment to long snapper Morgan Cox, holder Sam Koch, special teams coordinator and associate head coach Jerry Rosburg and specialists coach Randy Brown.

“The points are a team stat as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “So Morgan, Sam, Jerry and Randy, all the work we put in in Owings Mills, it’s cool to see our hard work come to fruition in such a concrete way with points on the board.”

Considering that Tucker is only 28 years old and has shown no signs of slowing down, setting more league records figure to be on the horizon. But he insisted he is not fixated on such achievements.

“I’m just going to take it one kick at a time,” he said. “That’s what we do. ... If we continue to do that, we’ll always give ourselves a chance to be successful and give our team a chance to win games like we were able to do today.”

