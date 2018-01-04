Ravens mock draft roundup: Wide receivers you know, defensive prospects you probably don't

With the Ravens’ 2017 season dead and over, we know two things:

1. The Ravens will have the No. 16 overall draft pick.

2. As of Thursday, we have 112 days’ worth of “Why Calvin Ridley is the perfect fit for the Ravens offense” articles remaining before the NFL draft begins.

It should surprise no one that the Alabama junior wide receiver, who has yet to declare for the draft, is the most popular prospect on post-regular-season mock drafts. But there are other players in the mix, too, including a running back from LSU and a potential Terrell Suggs replacement from Boston College.

