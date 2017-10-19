Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace vows to play Sunday vs. the Vikings

Mike Wallace did not practice Thursday because of a back injury, but the Ravens wide receiver said he anticipates playing Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

“My back is just a little sore. I got hit, a helmet in my back,” Wallace said, adding that he first sustained the injury in Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears. “It’s just like a bone bruise. It’s just a matter of feeling better. I should be fine for Sunday.”

Thursday’s injury report showed that fellow wide receiver Chris Matthews was limited by a thigh ailment. Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) was also limited, while Breshad Perriman (concussion) was held out of practice.

Strong safety Anthony Levine (thigh) was also limited.

Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley participated fully after sitting out Wednesday because of a mouth issue. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams (left foot), defensive end Carl Davis (left hamstring), and rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill (hamstring) fully practiced for the second consecutive day.

In addition to Wallace, cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (Achilles tendon) and Lardarius Webb (knee), tight ends Benjamin Watson (knee) and Maxx Williams (left ankle), right guard Matt Skura (sprained right knee), running back Terrance West (left calf), and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams (thigh) did not participate. All but Webb missed their second straight day of practice.

For Minnesota, starting outside linebacker Anthony Barr (concussion, ankle) practiced on a limited basis after missing Wednesday’s practice. Three starters in quarterback Sam Bradford (knee), wide receiver Stefon Diggs (groin), and left guard Nick Easton (calf) missed their second straight practice.

Two starters in cornerback Xavier Rhodes (shoulder) and strong safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) were upgraded from limited to full participation. Starting running back Jerick McKinnon (ankle) participated fully for the second straight day.

