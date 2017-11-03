Nose tackle Michael Pierce plans to play Sunday; tight end Nick Boyle is game-time decision

A flu bug that began bothering him last weekend prevented Michael Pierce from practicing on Wednesday and Thursday, but the Ravens starting nose tackle participated on a limited basis on Friday and said he intends to play Sunday at the Tennessee Titans.

“I never want to take days off,” said Pierce, who is listed as questionable. “I never missed a practice until this week. This week was bad, but I’m feeling a lot better, and I’m looking forward to Sunday.”

In addition to Pierce, other players earning questionable designations were quarterback Joe Flacco (concussion), tight ends Nick Boyle (toe), Vince Mayle (concussion), and Maxx Williams (left ankle), cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (Achilles tendon) and Lardarius Webb (concussion), wide receivers Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Mike Wallace (back), center Ryan Jensen (shoulder), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (right shoulder), and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams (hamstring). Those players fully practiced Friday except for Maclin and Stanley, who were limited.

Boyle did not participate all week, but coach John Harbaugh described him as a game-time decision.

The team did rule out wide receiver Michael Campanaro (shoulder), rookie safety Chuck Clark (hamstring), and running back Terrance West (left calf).

The Titans announced that starting left guard Quinton Spain will not play because of a toe injury. Rookie Corey Levin is listed as Spain’s immediate backup on the depth chart.

Starting tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) is questionable after participating on a limited basis on Friday. Three starters in right tackle Jack Conklin (illness), strong safety Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring), and rookie wide receiver Corey Davis (hamstring) fully practiced on Friday and will play on Sunday.

End zone: Coach John Harbaugh is the team’s nominee for the seventh annual Salute to Service Award, which cites NFL players, coaches, personnel, and alumni who honor and support military members. Harbaugh was recognized for scheduling trips for players to military sites like Arlington National Cemetery and Gettysburg and instituting Military Appreciation Day during training camp for 10 consecutive years. “We’re all enjoying all the benefits of freedom and what this country stands for and working to make the country better in the areas that it needs to be better. And yet there are actually people and their families who are fighting for that all over the world,” Harbaugh said. “That to me is something that should be thought about and respected every single day. So along those lines, for that reason, I’ll take that as a great honor.” … The Houston Astros’ first World Series win was celebrated by rookie outside linebacker and former University of Houston standout Tyus Bowser, who said the championship is especially meaningful for Houston, which was battered on Aug. 25 by Hurricane Harvey – the costliest natural disaster in the United States. “Just seeing the team represent the city of Houston, it’s always great, especially with what they’ve been through,” he said. “It kind of reminds me of Katrina [in 2005] and the Saints and just how they went through what they did and making a race towards the Super Bowl [in 2009]. To see them win it with the city right behind them, it’s just a little bit of motivation knowing that it’s going to be all right and everything is going to work out.”

