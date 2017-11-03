Michael Pierce, Terrance West return to Ravens practice on Friday

The illness that prevented Michael Pierce from practicing Wednesday and Thursday has subsided enough for the starting nose tackle to participate in Friday’s session.

Despite a persistent cough, Pierce returned to the practice field, and it appears that he will make his seventh start of the season in Sunday’s game at the Tennessee Titans.

Running back Terrance West also made an appearance. The Northwestern High and Towson University product has sat out the past three games because of a left calf injury suffered in the team’s 30-17 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 8.

Tight end Vince Mayle, who had been limited Wednesday and Thursday due to a concussion sustained in a 40-0 rout of the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 26, practiced without wearing a red, non-contact jersey. But wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (right shoulder) continued to wear the red jerseys.

Tight end Nick Boyle (toe), wide receiver Michael Campanaro (shoulder), and rookie safety Chuck Clark (hamstring) were absent from the portion of Friday’s session open to the media. Boyle and Campanaro have not practiced this week, while Clark did not practice on Thursday.

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs enjoyed a day off as a veteran.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun