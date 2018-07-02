Ravens weigh in on the great debate: Who's the GOAT? LeBron James or Michael Jordan

To recognize the day that LeBron James officially became a Los Angeles Laker, members of the Ravens weighed in on what may be the most polarizing debate surrounding the NBA.

Who is the greatest basketball player of all time: Michael Jordan or LeBron James? Based off of titles alone, Jordan touts six while James has three (although for some years James had to pull a majority of the weight for certain teams).

In the video posted to the Ravens’ Twitter, the results were overwhelmingly in favor of Magic Johnson’s new prize.

“I’m going with LeBron,” rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson said.

James earned double (16) of the Ravens’ favor over Jordan (8), and it’s not difficult to understand why.

“You gotta go LeBron,” said safety Chuck Clark. “I’m a ’90s baby, you know, my time.”

Though it wasn’t a perfect divide by any means, with 29-year-old Jimmy Smith casting his vote for James, the youngest players tended to skew toward the former Cavaliers while veterans like Brandon Carr and Brandon Williams chose Jordan.

Rookie Jordan Lasley, 21, after much debate within himself, eventually picked Jordan, citing his myriad accomplishments on the court. And for 23-year-old Kenny Allen, the Jordan selection was about something else entirely.

“I’m a ‘Like Mike’ kid,” he said, referencing the 2002 movie starring Lil Bow Wow about the magic Jordan shoes.

Like any election, there were some non-two-party votes.

“It’s not even debatable,” veteran safety Eric Weddle said, one of three to pick five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant.

