Ravens WR Michael Campanaro a surprise inactive for Monday night vs. Texans

Last week, Ravens special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg asked fans to vote for Michael Campanaro as the AFC’s punt return representative to the Pro Bowl. Turns out Campanaro will not be able to further his case before a national audience.

The Clarksville native and River Hill graduate is a healthy scratch for Monday night’s game against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Campanaro, a seventh-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft, entered the weekend leading the AFC in punt return average at 14.7 yards and is just one of six players in the NFL to return a punt for a touchdown. Campanaro has also caught 12 passes for 91 yards.

The deactivation of Campanaro might have been necessitated by the return of wide receiver Breshad Perriman, who was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career for the team’s 23-0 shutout of the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 19. Perriman, a 2015 first-round selection, has caught seven balls for 54 yards this season.

In addition to Campanaro, the Ravens deactivated defensive ends Bronson Kaufusi and rookie Chris Wormley, guards Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder) and Maurquice Shakir, running back Terrance West (left calf) and rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill.

Five players listed as questionable in the team’s final injury report on Saturday will play. They are right tackle Austin Howard (knee), middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (sprained right ankle), cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles tendon), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion), and outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (ankle).

Houston deactivated wide receivers Will Fuller V (ribs) and Cobi Hamilton, nose tackle Chunky Clements, offensive tackle Julien Davenport (shoulder), running back Andre Ellington, outside linebacker Lamarr Houston, and center Greg Mancz (shoulder).

