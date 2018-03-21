Ravens will host WRs Willie Snead and Cameron Meredith on free-agent visits

Even after signing Michael Crabtree and John Brown, the Ravens still aren’t done looking at available receivers.

The team is set to host restricted free agent wide receivers Willie Snead and Cameron Meredith with the crux of their visits expected to take place Thursday.

Snead, 25, played last season with the New Orleans Saints. Meredith, 25, was with the Chicago Bears, but he missed the entire 2017 season because of a knee injury.

Both Snead and Meredith got original-round tenders from their respective teams. That means if the Ravens sign either play to an offer sheet and the Saints and Bears decline to match it, the Ravens would get the player and they wouldn’t have to give either team draft pick compensation.

Per the NFL Players Association, the Saints entered Wednesday with approximately $17 million of salary cap space and the Bears had nearly $23 million.

Snead, an undrafted free agent out of Ball State, had 141 catches for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns in 30 games during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. But he served a three-game suspension last year because of a DUI arrest and he also struggled with a hamstring injury. He played in just 11 games, catching eight passes for 92 yards.

Meredith caught 66 passes for 888 yards and four touchdown passes in 14 games in 2016. He tore his ACL last preseason.

The Ravens’ receiving corps currently includes Crabtree, Brown, Chris Moore, Breshad Perriman, DeVier Posey, Quincy Adeboyejo and Tim White.

The Ravens also agreed to a four-year deal with Ryan Grant on the first day of free agency, but they backed out of it due to concerns about Grant’s ankle.

