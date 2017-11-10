Ravens CB Canady on his 2017 debut: ‘It was great to get back into the swing of things’

Sunday’s 23-20 loss at the Tennessee Titans might have spoiled Maurice Canady’s 2017 season debut, but the Ravens cornerback still enjoyed making his first appearance since tearing cartilage in his knee during a practice in training camp July 28.

“It wasn’t the outcome we had hoped for, but it was great to get back into the swing of things,” Canady, 23, said after Tuesday’s practice. “I felt like I did pretty good. I got my hands on guys and really competed.”

Canady’s return as the slot cornerback meant reduced playing time for Lardarius Webb, who had been filling that role. On Sunday, Canady took the field for nine defensive snaps while Webb appeared for only four plays.

That trend might suggest that Canady should expect a greater workload in the final seven games of the season. But the 6-foot-1, 193-pound player said that is not his primary focus.

“It’s always one day at a time,” he said. “I’m a big believer in preparation leading to a great performance. So you can never look forward to what’s going to happen in the future. You can only control what’s going to happen today.”

Canady said he was not anxious about playing in his first contest and added that he did not feel rusty.

“Breaking off the rust happened in practice,” he said. “So I can’t say that I had any rust going into the game. The coaching staff did a great job of preparing me for the game.”

