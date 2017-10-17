Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon finally got his first sacks of 2017 in loss to Bears

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon had been among the Ravens’ leaders in quarterback hits this season, but entering Sunday, he did not have a sack — until he took down Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky twice in a 27-24 overtime loss at M&T Bank Stadium.

If he felt any relief about breaking the seal, Judon was not in much of a mood after the defeat to discuss his individual performance.

“I’ve been rushing the passer well,” he said. “I just haven’t gotten some. Sacks didn’t fall in my lap, and today, I was able to get two, get off the schneid. Like I said, every loss stings the same way. It doesn’t matter if I have 45 sacks and we lose. It still [hurts].”

Judon, who led the NCAA in sacks (21) two years ago at Grand Valley State before being taken in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft, had four sacks last fall, tying former defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan for fifth all time among Ravens rookies. This year, he had a quarterback hit in each of his first three games but nothing else to show for his effort until Sunday.

On Thursday, defensive coordinator Dean Pees said Judon was content to work within the unit’s schemes and not concern himself with his sack numbers.

“We’re also sometimes asking him to do some things that maybe you guys might not necessarily see,” Pees said. “Like [former Ravens outside linebacker] Pernell McPhee, who is now playing for Chicago, when we had him here a couple years ago, he created a lot of sacks for a lot of people, and we asked him to do a lot of things, and he did them very well. Sometimes that could be the case. But I don’t think [Judon is] pressing. I think [sacks will] come.”

