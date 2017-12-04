With six sacks in 2017, Ravens OLB Matthew Judon has eyes set on teammate Terrell Suggs

With six sacks this season, Matthew Judon has already passed the four he amassed as a rookie in 2016. But the Ravens outside linebacker has a loftier goal: outpacing teammate Terrell Suggs in that department.

“I’m trying to beat Sizz,” Judon said with a smile. “I feel like if I go out there and get two sacks, he gets two sacks and a forced fumble. But it’s just fun. This is what I do. I rush the passer. So we’re just going to keep after it, and we want to make teams think twice about putting the ball in the air.”

Judon collected his sixth sack of the year when he took down Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford with 4:09 left in the second quarter of Sunday’s 44-20 win at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. It was an otherwise quiet showing for Judon, but he now has four sacks and 15 tackles in his past four games after going without a sack in his first five games.

“I think it’s meaningful for our defense,” he said of his recent performances. “That kind of helps our back end guys. They knowing that the rush is going to get there and that they only have to hold up for three or four seconds. After that, we’re at the quarterback. So the front end helps the back end, and the back end helps the front end.”

The organization’s fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Judon has six sacks this season, making him the first Ravens player not named Suggs to accumulate that many sacks since Elvis Dumervil finished 2015 with six.

“Matt continues to improve,” coach John Harbaugh said. “I think he’s played well all year. Wherever he’s got the stats, I don’t even know when it was. He’s been playing very well all year, but I do think he continues to improve every single day. I’ve said it before: I think he’s a star in the making because of how hard he works, how smart he is and how talented he is. We’ll just see have to see how it plays out. I sure hope it works out that way for the Ravens and for Matt.”

