Ravens guard Marshal Yanda, ex-Terp Mark Duda selected to JuCo football Hall of Fame

Ravens guard Marshal Yanda and Maryland alumnus Mark Duda have been selected for the National Junior College Athletic Association Football Hall of Fame, it was announced Tuesday.

Yanda spent two seasons at North Iowa Area Community College, twice earning all-region honors and being named an All-America honorable mention in 2004. After a "slacker" lifestyle in high school, he raised his grades and rededicated himself to improving his football strength, skills and knowledge at community college.

The Cedar Rapids native then moved on to Iowa, where he won a starting job and received All-Big Ten second-team honors as a senior. The Ravens selected him in the third round of the 2007 NFL draft.

Until a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 this season, Yanda had been a mainstay in Baltimore. A six-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro honoree, he is considered one of the top interior linemen in the NFL. Yanda is under contract through the 2019 season after signing a four-year, $32 million deal in 2015.

Duda, a four-time Northeastern Football Conference Coach of the Year at Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pa., is the NJCAA’s active leader in career wins. He was defensive coordinator in the Falcons’ inaugural season in 1993 and took over as head coach the next year. Since then, his teams have 166 wins and a career winning percentage of .680.

At Maryland from 1979 to 1982, Duda had 19 sacks, including 13 his senior season, and he was enshrined in the school’s Wall of Fame in 1994. He was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft in 1983 by the St. Louis Cardinals and played 55 pro games, including 34 starts, through 1987, amassing 9.5 career sacks.

The third honoree is linebacker Andre Tippett, who played at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa, before becoming an All-American at Iowa and a 1980s NFL All-Decade player in the 1980s with the New England Patriots.

