Preliminary hearing scheduled in Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey's robbery case

A preliminary hearing has been set for March 1 on third-degree robbery charges against Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

A Tuscaloosa County District Court judge will hear evidence that day and determine if the case goes forward.

The team’s first-round pick in 2017 was arrested in Alabama on Jan. 25 and charged with third-degree robbery in an incident involving a cell phone charger.

Humphrey was accused of stealing a $15 phone charger from an Uber driver on Jan. 13. According to the incident report, Humphrey asked to borrow a cell phone charger during an Uber ride to a Tuscaloosa, Ala., hotel.

The Uber driver alleges that Humphrey refused to return the cable and grabbed several other cables from the vehicle. Per the police report, Humphrey also elbowed the driver aside.

Humphrey’s attorney, Paul Patterson, disputed the driver’s allegations in the incident report and said, “Marlon has 11 million reasons not to steal a … phone charger.”

Patterson has expressed confidence that the case against the former Alabama player will ultimately be dismissed.